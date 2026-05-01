Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will hope to secure a Championship playoff position when they face Middlesbrough on the final day of the season this weekend.

The Red Dragons head into the final matchday sixth in the Championship table on 70 points, ahead of Hull City only because of their superior goal difference. Derby County sit just one point behind both clubs and will be ready to take advantage of any dropped points.

Phil Parkinson’s side will want to take care of their own business and are in the unusual position where any result might be enough to finish sixth, but may also not be enough to secure a playoff position. Due to the variables at play, Wrexham could beat Boro and miss out on a playoff spot, while there is also a scenario in which they could lose and still finish sixth.

Middlesbrough are fourth in the Championship table, and although they are already assured of at least a playoff spot, they could yet finish the season in second place and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough Prediction

Wrexham drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough earlier in the season. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Draw Adds Drama to Final Day

Wrexham have already done extremely well to overcome a four-point deficit and head into the final day sixth in the Championship table. There was an obvious gulf in class when they were beaten by league champions Coventry City last weekend, and the Red Dragons will need to be at their best to defeat Middlesbrough this weekend.

Boro appeared to be a certainty for automatic promotion only a couple of months ago before they embarked on a run of seven games without a win. Kim Hellberg’s side have since bounced back with consecutive victories, leaving them as one of three teams in the race for the final automatic promotion spot.

Taking Care of Business: There are so many permutations at play this weekend that could secure sixth place, but Parkinson will aim to win the match. The Wrexham manager stated he did not want to “hand” the final playoff spot to a rival, and the Red Dragons will have few regrets if they know they did all they could on the final day.

There are so many permutations at play this weekend that could secure sixth place, but Parkinson will aim to win the match. The Wrexham manager stated he did not want to “hand” the final playoff spot to a rival, and the Red Dragons will have few regrets if they know they did all they could on the final day. Stick or Twist: Parkinson made the huge call to drop both Arthur Okonkwo and Max Cleworth three games ago, and it will be fascinating to see which side he selects on the final day. Okonkwo and Cleworth have played the most minutes of any Wrexham player this season but could miss out when it matters most.

Parkinson made the huge call to drop both Arthur Okonkwo and Max Cleworth three games ago, and it will be fascinating to see which side he selects on the final day. Okonkwo and Cleworth have played the most minutes of any Wrexham player this season but could miss out when it matters most. Risk vs. Reward: Wrexham know that if they win this weekend, Derby County are out of the equation and it becomes a two-horse race between themselves and Hull City. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how they approach the game and whether Parkinson decides to risk an offensive approach that could leave them vulnerable in defense. The risk is high, but the reward is greater.

Prediction: Wrexham 2–2 Middlesbrough

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough

Phil Parkinson could opt for experience on the final day of the season. | FotMob

Parkinson will need to get his starting lineup spot on if Wrexham are to defeat Middlesbrough on the final day of the Championship season.

Danny Ward should keep his place in goal, having started the previous three games. It could also be an unchanged back three, with the experienced Dan Scarr selected alongside Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle, with Max Cleworth on the bench again.

Issa Kabore and George Thomason are the obvious selections in the wingback positions, with Matty James and George Dobson the favored central midfield partnership. Josh Windass and Ollie Rathbone are expected to start in the attacking midfield positions behind Sam Smith.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Middlesbrough (3-4-2-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, James, Dobson, Thomason; Rathbone, Windass, Smith.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: STōK Cae Ras

STōK Cae Ras Date: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Oliver Langford

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough on TV, Live Stream

Wrexham’s final match of the season will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States, while viewers in Canada can choose to watch on either fuboTV or DAZN. Mexican viewers have the choice between ESPN and Disney+ Premium.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports+ and stream it via the Sky Go app.

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