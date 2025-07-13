X Reacts to Chelsea's Improbable Club World Cup Final Victory vs. PSG
In a result almost no one saw coming, Chelsea obliterated Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, defeating the tournament favourites 3–0 at MetLife Stadium.
PSG came into the Club World Cup final with their sights set on lifting their fifth trophy of the 2024–25 season. After dispatching Real Madrid 4–0 in the semifinals, it seemed like this summer’s newly expanded tournament was the defending European champions’ to lose.
Except it was Enzo Maresca’s underdog Chelsea side that put showed up and showed out in the biggest match of the summer. Cole Palmer put in a first-half masterclass, bagging a brace in the opening 30 minutes of the match before setting up João Pedro’s goal to give the Blues a 3–0 lead at halftime.
The second half lacked the goalscoring of the first, but not from a lack of effort from either side. In the end, the three-goal deficient was too big a mountain to climb for PSG. Once the final whistle sounded, the Blues celebrated their second-ever Club World Cup title.
Here’s how fans across the globe reacted to the lopsided Club World Cup final.
Chelsea Get Off to a Flying Start
Not many people expected Chelsea to be the better team in the Club World Cup final, but the Blues outclassed PSG from the opening whistle. Maresca’s men dominated possession, pressed as a team and exploited the Parisians’ weakened backline.
Palmer nearly put his side up inside of eight minutes at MetLife Stadium, but his curling effort went just wide. Still, the shot sounded alarm bells for the defending European champions.
PSG Concede First Goal in 436 Minutes at Club World Cup
PSG came into the Club World Cup final on an incredible defensive run. Luis Enrique’s men had conceded just one goal in six matches leading up to their showdown with Chelsea; they also kept three clean sheets in the knockout stage, blanking Inter Miami, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
It only took 22 minutes for Palmer to put an end to PSG’s streak. The England international bagged the game’s opener with a classic left-footed strike from the top of the box. The goal was the first PSG had conceded in 436 minutes in this summer’s tournament.
Some users could not help but remind Chelsea fans that PSG’s backline was missing both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández due to suspension.
Cole Palmer Shows Out in Club World Cup Final
Palmer might have endured a lengthy goal drought in the latter half of the 2024–25 season, but he looked back to dynamite form at MetLife Stadium. Eight minutes after he bagged Chelsea’s first goal, he found the back of the net again with a brilliant piece of individual skill that resulted in a near-identical finish.
The 23-year-old went on to set up Pedro’s goal on the brink of halftime, giving himself three goal contributions in 43 minutes against PSG.
Palmer now has eight goal contributions in six finals in his senior career. The winger found the back of net for Manchester City in the 2023 Community Shield, 2023 UEFA Super Cup, scored England’s only goal in the 2024 Euro final, tallied two assists in Chelsea’s 2025 Conference League final victory and now played a part in all three of the Blues’ goals in the 2025 Club World Cup final.
Ousmane Dembele Disappoints vs. Chelsea
After an electrifying season for PSG in which he scored 35 goals across all competitions, Ousmane Dembélé was basically a non-factor in the Club World Cup final. The Frenchman recorded zero shots in the first half against Chelsea, created just one chance and won zero duels.
Dembélé played better in the second half, but he still failed to leave his mark on the game. Many fans insinuated the poor overall performance from the striker left the door open for Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to get himself back into the Ballon d’Or conversation.
PSG Leave MetLife Stadium Embarrassed
Despite the historic season PSG managed in both France and Europe, they could not get the job done against Chelsea. Conceding three goals and scoring zero against the Premier League’s fourth-place side is nothing short of a failure for the reigning Champions League winners.
The defeat does not take away PSG’s great accomplishments in 2024–25, but it does leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the French outfit; after all, Chelsea now get to go home crowned as the “best” team in the world.
