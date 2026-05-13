The Youngest Players in World Cup History

They say that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and the fearlessness of youth has been exploited by national team managers since the World Cup’s inception almost 100 years ago.

While many have to wait until the latter stages of their careers to fulfil a childhood ambition, plenty have been exposed to the glamor, history and majesty of World Cup soccer at the tenderest of ages.

Some have enjoyed career-defining summers, but plenty failed to deliver upon the promise that warranted desperate or deserving World Cup call-ups in their teenage years.

Here are the 10 youngest players in World Cup history.

10. Garang Kuol (Australia) – 18 Years, 68 Days

Kuol was a wildcard pick for Australia in Qatar. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We kick off our list of World Cup youngsters with Australian Garang Kuol, who was very much a wildcard selection in Qatar in 2022.



He was only 17 at the time of his call-up, having signed for Newcastle United in the summer. However, the intrigue that enveloped his late teenage years has dissipated, with Kuol now struggling for game time with Sparta Prague in Czechia.



The slight winger hasn’t earned a cap since Tony Popovic took the reins of the Socceroos, and his most notable moment while representing his country was a last-gasp miss in Australia’s round of 16 defeat to Argentina.



Had Kuol’s effort sent the knockout tie to extra time, Lionel Messi may never have enjoyed his crowning moment in the Gulf.

9. Carvalho Leite (Brazil) – 18 Years, 25 Days

The World Cup will soon enjoy its centenary. | Carlos Lebrato/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The World Cup’s centenary is a tournament away, and nations all the way back in 1930 were trusting adolescents just as much as they are now.



Brazilian Carvalho Leite was the competition’s youngest-ever player until 1958, having turned 18 a little less than a month before Brazil’s first-ever World Cup match against Yugoslavia.



A prolific forward who’d enjoy a wonderful goalscoring career with Botafogo, Leite failed to find the back of the net in Uruguay, as Brazil were eliminated in the group stage.



He was the last surviving member of Brazil’s squad from 1930, passing away at the age of 92 in 2004.

8. Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany) – 18 Years, 3 Days

Moukoko’s career once promised so much. | Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty Images

Once a borderline phenomenon who seemed destined for superstardom, Youssoufa Moukoko’s senior career certainly hasn’t matched the lofty heights of his academy days.



The Borussia Dortmund graduate offered enough promise during his immediate Bundesliga breakthrough to garner recognition from Germany manager Hansi Flick, who handed the small but powerful striker his World Cup debut just three days after turning 18.



Moukoko, at the time, was a semi-regular goalscorer for Dortmund in Germany’s top tier, making the most of the extra game time afforded to him by Erling Haaland’s departure. However, things started to go south for the Cameroon-born talent post-Qatar. 2023–24 was rather forgettable, so he spent the following season on loan at Nice.



Now plying his trade with Danish giants Copenhagen, Moukoko has just two international caps to his name and doesn’t look like returning to the national team setup anytime soon.

7. Rigobert Song (Cameroon) – 17 Years, 354 Days

Song is one of Cameroon’s greatest defenders. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

The Cameroonian stalwart appeared at four World Cups and is the most capped player in the country’s history.



It all started in 1993 when Song was just 17. He was a surprise call-up for USA ’94 the following year, appearing in two games.



Seeing red against Brazil for scything down Bebeto, Song became the youngest player to be sent off at the World Cup, as Cameroon, who’d stunned the soccer world in Italy four years earlier, exited at the first hurdle.

6. Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria) – 17 Years, 244 Days

Uche donned Nigeria’s No. 9 shirt in the Far East. | Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bartholomew Ogbeche was described as an “incredible find” for Paris Saint-Germain by the BBC heading into the 2002 World Cup, and the then-17-year-old promised to light up the tournament for Nigeria in the Far East.



There was undeniable early promise in the French capital after the Parisians plucked the forward out from Lobi Stars in his homeland, but his career with PSG would ultimately fall flat, like his first and only World Cup campaign.



Ogbeche played twice and didn’t score for a Super Eagles team that went winless in the ’Group of Death’. He never played for his country again after 2004, but only hung up his boots in 2023 after a few twilight years in India.

5. Pelé (Brazil) – 17 Years, 235 Days

Pelé enjoyed one of the great World Cup campaigns in 1958. | AFP/Getty Images

One of the most notorious individual World Cup campaigns in history. The legend of Pelé was cultivated over a few weeks in a Swedish summer, as the 17-year-old inspired Brazil to glory.



It was a tournament that the precocious teenager dominated despite missing the first two games due to a lingering knee injury. He became the World Cup’s youngest ever goalscorer in the 1–0 quarterfinal win over Wales, then subsequently delivered two otherworldly performances to ensure the demons of 1950 were exorcised.



Pelé outshone the tournament’s leading scorer, Just Fontaine, in Brazil’s 5–2 semifinal triumph against the French by netting a hat-trick, following that up with a brace against hosts Sweden in the final.



So mesmerised by the 17-year-old’s display of majesty in their semifinal win, the King of Sweden, Gustaf VI Adolf, sought Pelé out to shake his hand before the final. Brazil’s latest soccer hero required a moniker, and ’O Rei’ (The King) fittingly stuck.

4. Salomon Olembé (Cameroon) – 17 Years, 185 Days

Olembé later played in the Premier League with Leeds United and Wigan Athletic. | JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

Salomon Olembé would later be forgotten by Premier League audiences following spells with Leeds United and Wigan Athletic, having made his debut at Wembley Stadium against England as a 16-year-old in 1997.



Olembé is more fondly remembered in France, where he claimed the Ligue 1 title with Nantes in 2001 and subsequently earned a move to the biggest club in the country at the time, Marseille.



His three caps at the 1998 World Cup proved to be the start of a successful international career, too. Olembé played 65 times for Cameroon, and was an unheralded figure of the teams that won back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002, scoring three times at the latter.

3. Femi Opabunmi (Nigeria) – 17 Years, 101 Days

Opabunmi played just six times for Nigeria. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Another Nigerian hotshot was trusted by Festus Onigbinde at the 2002 World Cup, but Femi Opabunmi’s time in the limelight was short-lived.



A star at the U17 World Cup the previous year, explosive wide player Opabunmi appeared primed for a promising career in Europe, having moved to Swiss club Grasshopper in 2001.



However, within four years of his record-breaking World Cup appearance against England, Opabunmi was forced to retire. A nagging eye complaint proved to be a serious case of glaucoma, leaving him blind in one eye.



"I put my hope in God. I keep on going. There's nothing you can do," Opabunmi later said on accepting a cruel end to his soccer career.

2. Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – 17 Years, 99 Days

The striker’s talent was impossible to ignore. | TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

While plenty of the World Cup’s youngest stars have ultimately failed to build on such a remarkable early-career milestone, that cannot be said about the second-youngest player in the tournament’s history: Samuel Eto’o.



Before emerging as a generation-defining center forward who won Champions Leagues with Barcelona and the treble with Inter Milan, Eto’o was snapped up by Real Madrid in 1997 and criminally discarded three years later.



At the 1998 World Cup, a 17-year-old Eto’o made his tournament debut off the bench in a comfortable defeat to Italy. It was the first of four World Cups he’d appear at, blossoming into a national hero by the time the following tournament rolled around in 2002.



Eto’o spearheaded their back-to-back AFCON successes and is the tournament’s all-time leading marksman with 18 goals.

1. Norman Whiteside (Northern Ireland) – 17 Years, 41 Days

Whiteside’s record has stood for 44 years. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Northern Ireland was appearing at its first World Cup in 24 years in 1982, and a squad that’d feature the tournament’s youngest-ever player would initially sparkle in Spain.



The Manchester United-nurtured Norman Whiteside turned 17 just 41 days before Northern Ireland lined up for their goalless draw against Yugoslavia to kick off their summer. A victory over the hosts saw them progress into the second group stage, where they were thumped by France and ultimately knocked out.



There were no goals for young Whiteside in Iberia, but he’d done enough to convince United boss Ron Atkinson that he was worthy of a starting berth. He’d play more than 200 league games for the Red Devils and feature again for his country at the 1986 World Cup.



However, Whiteside‘s career was brought to a premature end due to a series of knee injuries. He retired in 1991 at the mere age of 26.

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