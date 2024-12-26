SI

2024 Year in Review w/ Andrew Perloff & Peter Schrager

Episode 529 of "Sl Media with Jimmy Traina" is the fifth annual year-in-review extravaganza roundtable.

Kyle Koster

Nov 13, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Fox Sports sideline Reporter Peter Schrager on the sidelines during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Episode 529 of "Sl Media with Jimmy Traina" is the fifth annual year-in-review extravaganza roundtable with Peter Schrager from Good Morning Football and Andrew Perloff from CBS Sports Radio.

The podcast covers the best and worst of 2024 in the world of sports, media and pop culture. Why did the NBA ratings dip while Caitlin Clark took over women's basketball? What effects will Woj's retirement bring and who were the underrated sports personalities of the year? What were the sports media trends that hit and missed?

Also covered during the roundtable discussion: Best sports shows, best non-sports show, best segments, best podcasts, best books and much more.

KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

