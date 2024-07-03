Jason McCourty on His Next Chapter
Episode 502 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with Jason McCourty, who won't be part of the "Good Morning Football" cast with the show moving from New York to Los Angeles. McCourty explains why he won't be staying with the show, how shocked he was by the NFL Network's decision to move the show, what he'll miss most about being on GMFB, the end of his "Fit List" segment, and if he plans on watching when the show returns from its hiatus.
McCourty, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his career, also shares this thoughts on the Tom Brady Roast, how Brady will do this season as an analyst and what the Patriots groups chats are saying about Bill Belichick's dating life. Following McCourty, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the NFL losing an anti-trust lawsuit against Sunday Ticket subscribers, a book recommendation and Jimmy's hatred of fireworks and the Hot Dog Eating Contest