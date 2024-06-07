Katie Nolan on the Tom Brady Roast, Celebrity Jeopardy & More
Episode 494 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with Katie Nolan. Nolan, who is a lifelong Patriots fans, breaks down all aspects of the "Tom Brady Roast" on Netflix. Who were the best roasters, who were the worst roasters, what made her cringe, what was wrong with Ben Affleck, why was Bill Belichick so enjoyable, why was Kim Kardashian there, why was it so long and much, much more.
Nolan also talks about where her career is at, why she didn't join Dan Le Batard's Meadowlark Media when she was offered a job there, what she's looking for in sports media, her appearance on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and more. Following Nolan, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include more on the Tom Brady roast, the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, the Kentucky Derby, Netflix possibly airing Christmas Day NFL games and more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.