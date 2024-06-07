Mike North, NFL VP of Broadcast Planning
Episode 495 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with Mike North, NFL VP of Broadcast Planning, who has a major role in putting together the season schedule.
North talks about the challenges in putting together the 2024 schedule, why the league decided to play on Christmas Day, which takes place on a Wednesday, how the Christmas games affected the rest of the schedule, who will produce and broadcast the two Christmas games on Netflix, why the NFL went all in on the Texans, whether the Chiefs have replaced the Cowboys as America's team, how flex scheduling will work, why there won't be a national doubleheader in Week 1 and much more. Following North, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include Aaron Rodgers' eye-opening admission, Tom Brady's back-pedal on his Netflix roast and a shady move by a restaurant. Jimmy also reads recent Apple reviews for the "SI Media Podcast."
