Noah Eagle On Team USA, Plus Traina Thoughts
Episode 504 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with NBC play-by-play man Noah Eagle. Eagle talks about calling men's and women's Team USA basketball at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, his extensive resume at just 27 years old, getting into the broadcasting business and the sport he hasn't yet called that he would like to call, what it was like to call an NFL playoff game.
Eagle also explains his desire as a kid to become a TV dentist and shares stories about the legendary Bill Raftery, who he has known his entire life. Following Eagle, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the offseason version of "Hard Knocks" being a must-watch, Major League Baseball embarrassing itself by putting games on Roku and Home Run Derby. Jimmy and Sal also pay tribute to Dr. Ruth, Richard Simmons and Shannen Doherty, who all passed away in recent days.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.