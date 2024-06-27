Pablo Torre On the Quest to Find Things Out
Episode 501 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with Pablo Torre, who hosts the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast for Meadowlark Media. Torre explains how the idea for his unique podcast came about, how he picks his topics, what his goal is with the podcast, what it's like to work for Dan Le Batard and how he was able to let ESPN keep him on a part-time basis while he works full-time for another company.
Torre also reveals his most memorable podcast episode, responds to various pitches for podcast ideas from Jimmy and the two reminisce about working at Sports illustrated together. Following Torre, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include J.J. Redick upsetting some people by using the f-word as his Lakers' introductory press conference, protesters interrupting sporting events and Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swift on stage at Eras Tour. The segment finishes with Jimmy reading the podcast's Apple reviews for June.
