SI Media Podcast: Brad Nessler on A New Era of College Football

Episode 514 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with CBS' lead college football play-by-play man, Brad Nessler.

Nessler talks about CBS losing the SEC and landing the Big Ten, replacing the legendary Verne Lundquist and the one college football stadium he has never called a game in.

Nessler also shares stories about the various analysts he's worked with through the years, reveals the one event he hasn't called, but would like to and weighs in on what he thinks of Tom Brady and Nick Saban as television stars and much more.

Nessler also talks about his friendship with wrestling icon, Ric Flair, and reveals whether Flair or Bill Raftery is the bigger partier.

Following Nessler, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. In this week's segment, Jimmy and Sal discuss ESPN's Jason Kelce-heavy "Monday Night Football" broadcast of Falcons-Eagles game, the trend that NFL bettors should be aware of, "Saturday Night's Main Event" returning to NBC, whether "The Bear" is a comedy," and much more.

