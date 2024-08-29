SI Media Podcast: The Ringer's Bryan Curtis on Brady, Belichick, Barkley & More
Episode 511 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with The Ringer's Editor-At-Large, Bryan Curtis.
Topics covered include how we will judge Tom Brady's debut as Fox's lead NFL analyst in Week 1; who is the more intriguing media figure: Bill Belichick or Nick Saban; ESPN going with Mike Greenberg over Laura Rutledge as host of "NFL Sunday Countdown"; the Kelce Brothers inking a $100 million deal for their "New Heights" podcast; the return of the "Sports Reporters"; Paul Finebaum taking on Deion Sanders; whether a network will ever hire a non-ex-player to be an NFL game analyst and whether Charles Barkley will remain with Turner Sports once they lose the NBA.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. In this week's segment, Jimmy and Sal recap Jimmy's day at Sal's house last weekend and they read and react to "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" Apple reviews for the month of August