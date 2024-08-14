SI Media With Jimmy Traina: SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
Episode 509 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with Radio Hall of Famer Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
Russo talks about signing a new three-year contract extension with SiriusXM, the challenges of doing a daily radio show during the summer and staying relevant after so many years in the business.
Other topics discussed with Russo include his thoughts on whether Stephen A. Smith would ever leave First Take and ESPN, what Molly Qerim told him about his "What I'm Mad About" segment, the First Take moment that got him the most reaction, how he thinks Tom Brady will fare as an analyst, doing sports talk radio during an election season, adding Peter Schrager to his show, what it's like to have a son going into sports talk radio and much more.
Following Russo, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the U.S. men's basketball gold medal win, Season 3 of The Bear and more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.