The Athletic's Andrew Marchand on NBA Rights Deal
Episode 498 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a interview with Andrew Marchand. The Athletic senior writer shares information and gives updates on the biggest news in sports media. Topics covered include the latest developments with the NBA's future TV deals with ESPN, NBC and Amazon and where things stand with Warner Brothers Discover/TNT. Marchand also reveals what he thinks NBC's plan is for a lead broadcast team, what will happen with the "Inside the NBA" team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, whether Barkley could end up at ESPN and why the relationship between TNT and the NBA deteriorated.
Marchand also discusses the Pat McAfee-Caitlin Clark controversy, the media's coverage of Clark and the WNBA and Tom Brady's future at Fox. Following Marchand, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include new sports TV shows that are on the radar, the Yankees dominance, plus Jimmy reads the latest Apple reviews for "SI Media With Jimmy Traina."
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.