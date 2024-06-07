Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes
Episode 490 of "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with the new WWE Undisputed Heavyweight champion, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes talks about "finishing his story" at WrestleMania 40 by beating Roman Reigns for the title, the epic main event which featured appearances by John Cena and The Undertaker and whether he had a moment with Reigns after the match.
Rhodes also discusses the WWE changing the WrestleMania event after it was announced that it would be The Rock vs. Reigns, the WWE pushing the envelope with its content during the storyline of Rhodes vs. The Bloodline, the special gift that Triple H gave him after the WrestleMania main event, the Undertaker taking the place of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during the main event and Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech.Other topics covered during the interview include Rhodes' tour bus catching on fire during WrestleMania weekend, his love of giving out gifts, issues with going to Disney World, being a "needy" superstar and much more.
