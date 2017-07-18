How to watch Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 show

Sports Illustrated is celebrating its second annual Fashionable 50 list with an event Tuesday in Los Angeles to honor the most stylish athletes in the world.

This year, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder took home the crown of fashion king of the sports world, leaping over last's choice Victor Cruz. Joining Westbrook and Cruz in the top five are Serena Williams, Roger Federer and LeBron James.

In addition to ranking the top 20 fashionable athletes, SI will also be giving awards and superlatives to 30 other style standouts. Thanks to a panel of fashion experts and stylists, athletes will be honored in categories ranging from Best Red Carpet Style to The Statement Maker to The Best in Suits and Bow Ties.

Some of the athletes expected to be joining Westbrook at SI's invite-only event at Avenue in Los Angeles are Kyrie Irving, P.K. Subban and Lindsay Vonn. The event, presented by Michael Kors, will also feature a live red carpet show.

The Fashionable 50 double issue hits newsstands Thursday July 20.

Details on how to watch the event are below.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Live Stream: You can see a live stream of the event on SI's Facebook page, YouTube channel or on SI.com.