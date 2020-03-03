The NBA league office has issued a memo regarding recommendations for how to handle the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

The league has advised players to "utilize fist-bumps over high-fives with fans," per Wojnarowski and Lowe. Players are also advised to not touch pens, balls and jerseys presented by fans for autographs.

NBA front offices are also reportedly concerned with the coronavirus' effect on pre-draft combines, workouts and scouting. Efforts by teams to scout international prospects could be greatly effected and "limited in scope," per Wojnarowski and Lowe.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," the NBA said in a statement on Monday. "We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

Professional games in China have already been halted due to the coronavirus. No NBA games are currently in jeopardy of cancellation.