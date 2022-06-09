Chris Pirrone will join Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group in the newly-created role of senior vice president/general manager of sports, the company announced on Thursday.

Pirrone comes from USA Today Sports Media Group, where he served as general manager, bringing with him a background in advertising, ad tech, and law.

“Chris Pirrone is a welcome addition with a phenomenal track record at USA Today Sports Media including sixfold audience growth, constant revenue innovations, and the growth of dozens of successful sports properties such as For The Win and Golfweek,” said Rob Barrett, President of Media for The Arena Group, on Thursday. “We are thrilled to have Chris lead the next wave of innovation at Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group’s sports vertical.”

Pirrone launched more than 75 sports vertical sites at USA Today, increasing revenue to over $100 million annually. He has experience as general manager of ad network Traffic Marketplace as well as ValueClick Inc.

He graduated from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Akron School of Law.

