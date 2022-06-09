Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Announces Chris Pirrone As New Senior Vice President/GM of Sports

Chris Pirrone will join Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group in the newly-created role of senior vice president/general manager of sports, the company announced on Thursday. 

Pirrone comes from USA Today Sports Media Group, where he served as general manager, bringing with him a background in advertising, ad tech, and law. 

“Chris Pirrone is a welcome addition with a phenomenal track record at USA Today Sports Media including sixfold audience growth, constant revenue innovations, and the growth of dozens of successful sports properties such as For The Win and Golfweek,” said Rob Barrett, President of Media for The Arena Group, on Thursday. “We are thrilled to have Chris lead the next wave of innovation at Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group’s sports vertical.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pirrone launched more than 75 sports vertical sites at USA Today, increasing revenue to over $100 million annually. He has experience as general manager of ad network Traffic Marketplace as well as ValueClick Inc.

He graduated from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Akron School of Law.

More from Sports Illustrated:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pete Carroll Names Current Leader in Seahawks QB Battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock remain the frontrunners to take over in Seattle.

By Jelani Scott
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Say Star Sylvia Fowles Is Out Indefinitely After Knee Injury

The seven-time WNBA All-Star suffered a cartilage injury to her right knee.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Lions All-Pro tackle Rocky Freitas
NFL

Former Lions All-Pro Rocky Freitas Has Died

The former tackle played in the NFL for 11 seasons before working in various educational roles.

By Madison Williams
tony la russa
MLB

Muncy Homers After White Sox Intentionally Walk Turner With 1–2 Count

There are head-scratching decisions, and then there’s whatever Tony La Russa was thinking with this one.

By Nick Selbe
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Formula1

FIA President Addresses Controversial Comments on Drivers’ Activism

Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently commented about Vettel’s LGBTQ+ activism, Hamilton focus on human rights issues and Norris’s push to talk about mental health.

By Madeline Coleman
Former Cowboys coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
Play
Media

Report: Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC

The former coach got some experience in the broadcast booth this year working for NBC as an analyst for the USFL season.

By Madison Williams
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
Play
NFL

Adams on How Rodgers’s Future Impacted Decision to Leave Packers

The five-time Pro Bowler: “It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there [Green Bay] after a year or two.”

By Wilton Jackson
The USMNT is preparing for the World Cup
Play
Soccer

Nations League Was Foundational for USMNT, but Its Return Isn’t Ideal

Events in the inaugural Concacaf competition helped mold the U.S. into a World Cup–caliber team, but as it prepares for Qatar, its group games are ill-timed.

By Brian Straus