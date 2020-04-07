Where to Watch Sports on TV: Tues., April 7

No live sports because of the pandemic crisis, but there’s still plenty of sports action you can watch or stream today.

It's Day 27 without any live sports, but we've got you covered. Classic games and features from baseball, football, mixed martial arts, and golf are on the airwaves.

(Note: All times ET)

6:00 p.m. ESPN News: The Top 25 greatest UFC fights

Great chance to watch the best battles from inside the Octagon.

7:00 p.m. ESPN: Angels vs. Orioles 1995

Watch Cal Ripken Jr. break Lou Gehrig consecutive game streak when the Orioles battled the California Angels on September 6th, 1995. On that night, the “Iron Man” eclipsed the 2,130 consecutive game record that Gehrig set 56 years before.

8:00 p.m. NFL Network: Super Bowl Classic

The Patriots trailed 28-3 and came back to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. Game was played in 2017 and was the first Super Bowl to reach overtime. Tom Brady and company won their fifth ring. Matt Ryan and the Falcons haven’t recovered since.

8:00 p.m. MLB Network: Baseball by Ken Burns

Great documentary by famous documentarian Ken Burns simply called “Baseball.” Nine-part series that breaks down the whole history of the game. This part showcases how being a baseball fan in New York is like being in “baseball heaven.”

8:00 p.m. FS1: Wrestlemania 24

Sting’s first WrestleMania and Seth Rollins won his first WWE Heavyweight Championship.

9:00 p.m. ESPN News: E-60

Some of the profiles include features on J.J. Watt, Julian Edelman, Jason Witten, and Mike Evans.

9:00 p.m. Golf Channel: The Masters

Golf Channel is airing a special on what makes The Masters so special.

10:30 p.m. MLB Network: World Series Classics

Game 1 of the 1984 World Series between the Tigers and Padres.

Streaming on Netflix: Gridiron Gang (2006)

Stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rapper Xzibit. Essentially a teenage version of the “Longest Yard.” Kids at a juvenile detention center start playing football together and build self-esteem. Their coach and corrections officer is played by Johnson.

