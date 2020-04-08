Where to Watch Sports on TV: Wednesday, April 8

Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots plus Ray Allen's unforgettable three-pointer from the Cavs' 2013 NBA Finals run are the highlights you can watch on television for April 8th.

Welcome to Day 28 of no live sports, but there’s plenty of things fans can watch on TV tonight. Here’s some highlights of what is hitting the airwaves:

(Note: All times ET)

7:00 p.m. ESPN: 2013 NBA Championship

Game 6 of the Spurs vs. Heat. This was the game with Ray Allen hitting the game-tying three with 5.2 seconds left. Heat tied the series at three a piece and went on to win Game 7 for their second consecutive championship.

7:00 p.m. NHL Network: 2019 Stanley Cup Finals

Watch the Blues raise the Stanley Cup after dismantling the Bruins in Boston in Game 7. It was St. Louis' first NHL Championship.

8:00 p.m. MLB Network: 2003 NLDS

Game 3 of the National League Division Series features the Giants and Marlins in an intense 11-inning playoff bout. The Marlins opened the game with two runs in the first inning but didn’t score again until the 11th when they drove in two runs to win the game 4-3.

8:00 p.m. ESPN News: UFC Main Event

Classic fight between Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson and Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall. The thirty-minute show features behind the scenes look at the fighters, pre-fight events and interviews with UFC superstars.

8:00 p.m. Golf Channel: Celebrating the Masters

An eight hour look at some of the best moment and stories from the Masters Tournament including an in depth look on the significance behind the iconic Masters’ green jacket.

9:00 p.m. on NFL Network: Super Bowl Classics

Watch Nick Foles and the underdog Eagles in Super Bowl LII knock down the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Tom Brady had an insane 505 passing yards, which is a Super Bowl record, but the famous "Philly Special" would ultimately be the top highlight from this game.

9:00 p.m. on ESPNU: 2019 Oklahoma vs. Baylor

High-scoring battle between two Top 10 teams. The Sooners gave the Bears their first loss of the season, 34-31. QB Jalen Hurts passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 114 yards.

9:00 p.m. FS1: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Virtual racing is one of the hottest events in eSports and there’s plenty of action to watch tonight on FS1. Tonight’s race comes from a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

9:30 p.m. ESPN News: E-60

Get an in depth looks at athletes and teams via ESPN’s newsmagazine series. Tonight’s episodes include features on Paradise High School football team, Bobby Hurley, and the WWE.

10:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network: 1979 World’s Strongest Man

This was the third year of the strongman competition. Don Reinhoudt won in 1979 after finishing in second in 1978. An American won the completion in the first six years of the event--from 1977-1982--but the USA didn’t have another winner until Phil Pfister in 2006.

Streaming on Hulu: Creed II

Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed Apollo Creed during their match in 1985 and now Drago’s son, Viktor, and Creed’s son, Adonis, are scheduled to meet in the ring. Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone takes his legendary role as Rocky Balboa to new levels in the eighth edition in the Rocky series.

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

Should You Bet on Kyler Murray to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

When Will Henry Ruggs III Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Takes Jerry Jeudy?

Should You Bet on Christian McCaffrey to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Will Draft Isaiah Simmons?

Why You Should Bet on Lamar Jackson to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Why You Should Bet on Patrick Mahomes to Win 2020 NFL MVP

2020 NFL Draft: When Will Jordan Love Be Selected?