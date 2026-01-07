SI

SI Celebrates 2025 Sportsperson of the Year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Vegas (Photos)

SI Staff

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.
Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
In this story:

Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards were celebrated Tuesday night at the Wynn Las Vegas. Sports stars, SI Swimsuit models and celebrities alike came together to recognize the best in sports, on and off the field.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was honored as the 2025 Sportsperson of the Year.

"I just showed up every single day and did all the little things when nobody was watching," the Thunder star guard said during his acceptance speech. "An old friend of mine told me all the little things will eventually turn into big things ... over time.

"That's why this award is so meaningful to me."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepts the Sportsperson award.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Canadian to win the SI Sportsperson of the Year Award outright since Wayne Gretzky in 1982. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Also honored and in attendance were Olympian Michael Phelps (Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), women's basketball star Breanna Stewart (Innovator of the Year with Napheesa Collier) and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (Breakout Star of the Year).

The honorees were presented by Sam Presti and Clayton Bennett (Sportsperson), Laila Ali (Legacy), Alexis Ohanian (Innovators) and Adam Ray (Breakout Star).

ORDER NOW. SI SPOTY 2025. Get SI's Sportsperson of the Year Issue. dark

On Stage at Sportsperson of the Year Awards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the 2025 award from Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the 2025 Sportsperson of the Year Award from Thunder general manager Sam Presti. / Photo by David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
SGA accepting his Sportsperson of the Year award.
"Basketball taught me humility," SGA said during his acceptance speech. "It taught me that your path doesn't have to look like everyone else's in order to be special. You can do it your way and at your own pace." / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Michael Phelps
"Today my greatest pride isn't found in what I've what I've achieved, but the conversations now I'm able to have about mental health," Michael Phelps said when accepting the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Breanna Stewart at Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Breanna Stewart accepted the 2025 Innovators of the Year award for herself and Napheesa Collier, who couldn't attend the ceremony. / Photo by David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Cal Raleigh accepted the 2025 Breakout Star of the Year award from comedian and friend Adam Ray.
Cal Raleigh accepted the 2025 Breakout Star of the Year award from comedian and friend Adam Ray. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Red Carpet Looks

SI Sportsperson of the Year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SI Sportsperson of the Year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner Michael Phelps and wife Nicole.
Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner Michael Phelps and wife Nicole. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Innovator of the Year Breanna Stewart.
Innovator of the Year and women's basketball icon Breanna Stewart. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh
Breakout Star of the Year and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Former MLB star center fielder Dexter Fowler.
Former MLB star center fielder Dexter Fowler. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Former boxer Laila Ali.
Presenter and former boxer Laila Ali. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin (left), Jena Sims (middle) and Nicole Williams.
SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin (left), Jena Sims (middle) and Nicole Williams. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
U.S. flag football star Ashlea Klam.
U.S. flag football star Ashlea Klam. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Super middleweight boxer Caleb Plant.
Super middleweight boxer Caleb Plant. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
MMA featherweight fighter Aljamain Sterling.
MMA featherweight fighter Aljamain Sterling. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit model Mia Kang and MMA light heavyweight fighter Khalil Rountree.
SI Swimsuit model Mia Kang and MMA light heavyweight fighter Khalil Rountree. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Comedian and actor Adam Ray.
Comedian and presenter Adam Ray. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Reddit co-founder and presenter Alexis Ohanian.
Reddit co-founder and presenter Alexis Ohanian. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's 2025 Awards

manual

Published |Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

Home/Sportsperson