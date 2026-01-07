SI Celebrates 2025 Sportsperson of the Year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Vegas (Photos)

Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards were celebrated Tuesday night at the Wynn Las Vegas. Sports stars, SI Swimsuit models and celebrities alike came together to recognize the best in sports, on and off the field.
"I just showed up every single day and did all the little things when nobody was watching," the Thunder star guard said during his acceptance speech. "An old friend of mine told me all the little things will eventually turn into big things ... over time.
"That's why this award is so meaningful to me."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Canadian to win the SI Sportsperson of the Year Award outright since Wayne Gretzky in 1982. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Also honored and in attendance were Olympian Michael Phelps (Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), women's basketball star Breanna Stewart (Innovator of the Year with Napheesa Collier) and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (Breakout Star of the Year).
The honorees were presented by Sam Presti and Clayton Bennett (Sportsperson), Laila Ali (Legacy), Alexis Ohanian (Innovators) and Adam Ray (Breakout Star).
On Stage at Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the 2025 Sportsperson of the Year Award from Thunder general manager Sam Presti. / Photo by David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
"Basketball taught me humility," SGA said during his acceptance speech. "It taught me that your path doesn't have to look like everyone else's in order to be special. You can do it your way and at your own pace." / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
"Today my greatest pride isn't found in what I've what I've achieved, but the conversations now I'm able to have about mental health," Michael Phelps said when accepting the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Breanna Stewart accepted the 2025 Innovators of the Year award for herself and Napheesa Collier, who couldn't attend the ceremony. / Photo by David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Cal Raleigh accepted the 2025 Breakout Star of the Year award from comedian and friend Adam Ray. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Red Carpet Looks
SI Sportsperson of the Year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner Michael Phelps and wife Nicole. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Innovator of the Year and women's basketball icon Breanna Stewart. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Breakout Star of the Year and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Former MLB star center fielder Dexter Fowler. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Presenter and former boxer Laila Ali. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin (left), Jena Sims (middle) and Nicole Williams. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
U.S. flag football star Ashlea Klam. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Super middleweight boxer Caleb Plant. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
MMA featherweight fighter Aljamain Sterling. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit model Mia Kang and MMA light heavyweight fighter Khalil Rountree. / David Becker/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Comedian and presenter Adam Ray. / Denise Truscello/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated