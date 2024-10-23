Start Em, Sit Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 8
It‘s Week 8, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I‘ll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Tank Bigsby and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 7!
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley at Bengals
2. Kyren Williams vs. Vikings (Thurs.)
3. Derrick Henry at Browns
4. Breece Hall at Patriots
5. Bijan Robinson at Buccaneers
6. Joe Mixon at Colts
7. Kenneth Walker vs. Bills
8. Alvin Kamara at Chargers
9. Chuba Hubbard at Broncos
10. D’Andre Swift at Commanders
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
D’Andre Swift at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift was on fire before the Bears’ bye week, scoring 20-plus points in three straight games after being held to single digits in his previous three contests. He should stay hot against the Commanders, who have given up 5.2 yards per rush to running backs this season. What’s more, five backs have beaten them for 14-plus points including three who have scored 18-plus and two with 20-plus.
Start ‘Em
Jordan Mason vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Has Mason hit a wall? In his last three games, he’s scored single-digit fantasy points and hasn’t found the end zone even once. Still, I’m going to keep the faith based on this week’s matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed four different running backs to score 18-plus points, including David Montgomery’s 21 points before the bye week. As a result, I’d stick with Mason this week.
James Conner at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is coming off a 17.2-point game in a win over the Chargers on Monday night, and I like him to post another nice stat line when he faces the Dolphins. Their defense has been vulnerable to running backs, allowing four different players to score 18-plus points against them this season. Conner, who is seeing nearly 40% of the Cardinals backfield touches, should be in fantasy lineups this week.
Javonte Williams vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 2 TDs and 26.1 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. He has now scored 16-plus points in two of his last three games, and a matchup versus the Panthers makes Williams a nice starting option. Their defense has allowed seven backs to beat them for 17-plus points, including five who have scored 20-plus points.
Kareem Hunt at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hunt has been a godsend for the Chiefs and fantasy fans alike, averaging 17.2 fantasy points in his first three games. He’s also seen more than 40% of the team’s backfield touches in that time, and a matchup in Las Vegas makes him a solid start. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to seven backs this season, including three who have finished with more than 20 points, this season.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Josh Jacobs at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- J.K. Dobbins vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- James Cook at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Tony Pollard at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard is difficult to bench, as he’s averaging 14.1 points and has been one of the more reliable fantasy backs. However, this weekend’s matchup against the Lions makes him a risk-reward fantasy starter. The Lions have been tough on running backs, allowing the third-fewest points per game to the position. Game script could become an issue as well, as the Titans could be playing from behind.
Sit ‘Em
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson has been tough to trust in the last few weeks, scoring fewer than 9 fantasy points in three of his last four games. That includes a 4.5-point stinker last week, during which time he lost touches to JaMychal Hasty. Stevenson also ranks near the bottom of the league in Rush EPA among backs, so he’s not doing much with the ball when he does get it. At best, he’s a risky flex vs. the Jets.
Nick Chubb vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chubb returned to action last weekend after missing more than a year with an injured knee, rushing for 22 yards on 10 carries. While he did score a touchdown, Chubb still scored just 10.2 points. He has a difficult matchup next against the Ravens, who have allowed just one running back (Rachaad White) to beat them for more than 16.7 PPR points, and White did most of his damage as a receiver.
Alexander Mattison vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mattison has been productive in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 32.8 fantasy points while leading the Raiders backs in touches. Still, this week’s matchup against the Chiefs is a brutal one. Their defense has not allowed a single running back to score more than 13.2 points against them this year, and that includes Bijan Robinson, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, and Jordan Mason.
Zack Moss vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moss has fallen off a cliff from a statistical view, scoring fewer than 9 fantasy points in each of the last three games. During that time, he’s lost a lot of touches in the Bengals backfield to Chase Brown. In fact, he’s seen just 16 touches in his last two contests. Moss also faces an Eagles defense that’s allowed just one rushing touchdown and 19 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Travis Etienne Jr vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyler Goodson at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Devin Singletary at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)