Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks For Fantasy Football Week 8
It's Week 8, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes in Week 7.
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy football player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson at Browns
2. Jalen Hurts at Bengals
3. Josh Allen at Seahawks
4. Jordan Love at Jaguars
5. Joe Burrow vs. Eagles
6. Caleb Williams at Commanders
7. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Cardinals
8. Sam Darnold at Rams (Thurs.)
9. Bo Nix vs. Panthers
10. Patrick Mahomes at Raiders
Complete Week 8 quarterback rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Jordan Love at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers are “loving” Jordan, as he’s averaging more than 20 fantasy points in his five starts this season. I’d keep him active this week against the Jaguars in what could be a high-scoring game for the Green Bay pass attack. Their defense has allowed six quarterbacks to beat them for more than 19 points after seven weeks, a list that includes rookie Drake Maye this past weekend.
Start ‘Em
Joe Burrow vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow has played well of late, scoring 17-plus points in four of his last six games. He’s also thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six starts, and a matchup against the Eagles makes him a nice start. Their defense might be tough on paper against quarterbacks, but it’s not … they’ve faced some bad QBs in Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr and Daniel Jones. Start Burrow with confidence.
Caleb Williams at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams was one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football before the bye, scoring 23-plus points in two straight games. I’d keep him active this week too, as the rookie faces a Commanders defense that’s allowed four different quarterbacks, including Daniel Jones, to beat them for more than 18 fantasy points. In what could be a barnburner, Williams is a nice option.
Bo Nix vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Did you know that Nix is averaging more fantasy points than Mahomes this season? It’s wild, but it’s true. He also has a nice matchup in Week 8, going up against a Panthers defense that just allowed 19.6 points to a backup in Marcus Mariota. Overall, Carolina has surrendered 16-plus points to four different field generals, including three who have scored more than 19 points. That’s good for Nix.
Patrick Mahomes at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes has been a miserable play for fantasy managers for most of the season, making him no more than a matchup-based starter. The good news is that he faces the Raiders, who have allowed three quarterbacks to score 23-plus points this season, next on the schedule. That trio of quarterbacks is a rookie in Bo Nix, a journeyman in Andy Dalton and a current backup in Justin Fields.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Sam Darnold at Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Russell Wilson vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Dak Prescott at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Prescott has been a disappointment this year for fantasy fans, scoring fewer than 17 points in all but one game. In fact, his only good game came against the Ravens when he had to throw the ball 51 times because the Boys were down in the second half. Next up he faces the 49ers, who have allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Beware Dak.
Sit ‘Em
Trevor Lawrence vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence has been somewhat better in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus points in two of his last three games. Still, he’s averaging a mere 14.6 points on the season, and a matchup against the Packers makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 16.4 points, including Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Antony Richardson, and C.J. Stroud last week.
Anthony Richardson at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Unfortunately, Richardson has been a disappointment in fantasy leagues so far this season. After scoring 26.1 points in Week 1, he’s scored a combined 29 points in his last four games. So, although he’s facing the Texans, who he beat for those 26.1 points, it’s hard to start Richardson with any kind of confidence. At best, he’ll be a risk-reward, low-end starter this weekend.
Geno Smith vs. Bills (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith is having a strong season, averaging 17.3 points per game. He’s also on pace to throw for more than 4,800 yards. Regardless, I’d beware him in a tough matchup against the Bills. Their defense has allowed one enemy quarterback (Lamar Jackson) to beat them for more than 17.8 points, and only two have had more than 15.9 points. That makes Smith a superflex option alone this week.
Drake Maye vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye has been fabulous in his first two NFL starts, scoring a combined 40.4 fantasy points. That’s made him a popular waiver-wire add, but the rookie should be on the bench against the Jets. New York is desperate for a win, and their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Maye is worth a look in superflex leagues, but I’d sit him in traditional formats.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Matthew Stafford vs. Vikings (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Andy Dalton at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Daniel Jones at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)