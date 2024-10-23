Start Em, Sit Em Kickers & Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 8
It‘s Week 8, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I‘ll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Austin Seibert and the Bengals defense in Week 7!
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey at 49ers
2. Harrison Butker at Raiders
3. Austin Seibert vs. Bears
4. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Colts
5. Chase McLaughlin vs. Falcons
6. Justin Tucker at Browns
7. Younghoe Koo at Buccaneers
8. Wil Lutz vs. Panthers
9. Will Reichard at Rams (Thurs.)
10. Jake Bates vs. Titans
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Chase McLaughlin vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin has been hot lately, scoring nine or more points in three of his last four games. That includes a Week 5 game against the Falcons where he scored 16 points. He faces Atlanta again this week, so be sure to get him in your lineup. No defense has allowed more points per game to kickers.
Start ‘Em
Harrison Butker at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has scored just 4 points in two of his last three games, but I’d stick with the veteran when he faces the Raiders. The Silver & Black have been generous to kickers, allowing at least 11 fantasy points to all but two opposing booters this season. That makes Butker a solid option despite his recent stats.
Will Lutz vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Lutz has re-emerged into a solid fantasy pick, scoring the fifth-most points among kickers after seven weeks. He should continue to find success this week too, as he faces a favorable matchup against the Panthers. This unit has allowed four kickers to score at least 12 fantasy points against them this season.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Will Reichard at Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jake Bates vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cameron Dicker vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Cairo Santos at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Santos has seen his fantasy value fall hard after a strong start, scoring 7 or fewer points in each of his last four games. I’d keep the veteran booter on the sidelines against the Commanders, who have allowed enemy kickers to average fewer than 7 fantasy points per game on the season.
Sit ‘Em
Blake Grupe at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Grupe opened the season with a 22-point performance against the Panthers. Since then, he’s failed to record more than 7 points in four of his last six games. Next up is a date with the Chargers, who have given up fewer than 8 fantasy points to all but one of the six kickers they’ve faced this season.
Jason Myers vs. Bills (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up a solid 12 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup vs. the Bills isn’t as favorable. Only one kicker has beaten them for more than 8 points, and the position has averaged fewer than 7 points per game against them overall.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Jake Elliott vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Daniel Carlson vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Bass at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Lions defense vs. Titans
2. Broncos defense vs. Panthers
3. Chiefs defense at Raiders
4. Vikings defense at Rams (Thurs.)
5. Steelers defense vs. Giants (Mon.)
6. Ravens defense at Browns
7. Jets defense at Patriots
8. Chargers defense vs. Saints
9. Packers defense at Jaguars
10. Bears defense at Commanders
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Lions defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions have the best matchup in the league this week, facing a lackluster Titans offense at home. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against them, as Tennessee has committed 12 giveaways and allowed 19 sacks of their quarterbacks despite already having their bye. Start the Lions this week.
Start ‘Em
Chiefs defense at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense has been better in “real” football than in fantasy land, but this week’s matchup against the Raiders makes this unit a strong option. Defenses have averaged the second-most points against the Silver & Black, who have committed a league-high 16 giveaways this season.
Broncos defense vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense has become a solid fantasy option, and a plus matchup against the Panthers should bear more fantasy fruit. Their offense has committed 12 giveaways, which is tied for the second-most in the league, and defenses have scored the eighth-most points against them this season.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Jets defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Ravens defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Steelers defense vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Eagles defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense is in the lower half of the league in fantasy points, and a matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals won’t be the start of a reversal of their fortunes. Cincinatti's offense has committed just 6 giveaways on the season, and it should score plenty of points in this inter-conference matchup.
Sit ‘Em
Bills defense at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bills defense is in the Top 10 in terms of fantasy points, but a matchup in Seattle makes this unit a sit 'em. Their offense has averaged 25.7 points, a league-high 270.9 passing yards, and 368 yards per game, and it’s committed just 10 giveaways on the season. This could be a high-scoring affair, too.
Commanders defense vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Commanders' defense has played better of late, making it a matchup-based option in fantasy leagues. The problem, at least this week, is that Washington must face red-hot rookie Caleb Williams and a Bears offense that’s been solid in recent weeks. I’d keep the Commanders benched.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Browns defense vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Saints defense at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Seahawks defense vs. Bills (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)