Start Em, Sit Em Wide Receivers for Fantasy Football Week 8
It’s Week 8, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Terry McLaurin and Jaylen Waddle in Week 7!
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson at Rams (Thurs.)
2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. Eagles
3. A.J. Brown at Bengals
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Titans
5. Tyreek Hill vs. Cardinals
6. CeeDee Lamb at 49ers
7. Malik Nabers at Steelers (Mon.)
8. Drake London at Buccaneers
9. Jayden Reed at Jaguars
10. DJ Moore at Commanders
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jayden Reed at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Reed has seen his numbers fall in the last few weeks, culminating in a three-point stinker last week against the Texans. I’d keep the faith in him this week, however, as Reed faces a plus matchup against the Jaguars. Their pass defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to wide receivers, and nine WRs have scored more than 14 points against them, including four who ran mostly out of the slot.
Start ‘Em
DJ Moore at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore has failed to score more than 12 points in two of his last three games, including a six-point stinker in his last game before the bye. I’m keeping him in starting lineups this week, though, as he faces a plus matchup in Washington. Their defense has allowed 10 touchdown catches to wideouts, and seven have beaten them for more than 15 points. Consider Moore a viable No. 2 wideout.
George Pickens vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pickens had a surprisingly huge game last week, as he scored a season-high 22.1 points even against CB Sauce Garnder and a tough Jets pass defense. Next up is a matchup against the other New York team, the Giants, who have surrendered the sixth-most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers this season. That makes Pickens a nice No. 2 fantasy wideout this week.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle’s numbers have been just awful without Tua Tagovailoa, as he’s failed to score double digits in five straight games. There are reports that Tua could be back this week, however, and if that’s the case I’d be sure to get Waddle back into fantasy lineups. He also has a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the eighth-most points per game to opposing wideouts this season.
Jauan Jennings vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jennings missed last week’s game due to injury, so keep tabs on his status this week. If he’s able to play, he should be in the starting lineup against the Cowboys. The Niners have lost Brandon Aiyuk for the year, and Deebo Samuel Sr. is a question mark, so Jennings could see a lot of targets. Also, the Cowboys have given up the seventh-most points per game to perimeter receivers.
WRs With Good Matchups
- DeVonta Smith at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Courtland Sutton vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Darnell Mooney at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Diontae Johnson at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I was wrong about Johnson last week, as he posted a terrible stat line despite a great matchup in Washington. The veteran isn’t 100% healthy, as he’s been dealing with multiple injuries, and this week’s game against CB Patrick Surtain and the Broncos makes him a risky flex option. Their defense has given up just 1 TD and the third-fewest points per game to perimeter receivers.
Sit ‘Em
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. has seen his numbers fall in the last three weeks, as he’s failed to score more than six points in any of those games (one of which he missed most of due to a concussion). He’ll be a risk this week too, as the rookie faces CB Jalen Ramsey and a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 1 TD and the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing perimeter receivers this season.
Christian Kirk vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kirk has been tough to trust this season, as he’s failed to score more than 6.9 points in his last two games. What’s more, he has put up an average of just 9 points per game for the season. I’d keep him on the sidelines when the Jaguars host the Packers, who have surrendered 1 TD and just 10.6 points per game to slot receivers. They also held Tank Dell to zero points just last week.
Calvin Ridley at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ridley has a great matchup this week against the Lions, but he hasn’t been able to exploit a good matchup for most of the season. In fact, the veteran has scored 8 or fewer points in all but one game. The Titans pass attack is a train wreck, and Ridley has been very ineffective. He’s fourth from the last in the league among all offensive players in Receiving EPA at a miserable -11.9 points.
Josh Downs at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Downs is coming off his worst game of the year, scoring 1.3 points in a win over the Dolphins. He had scored at least 15.9 points in his previous three games, but those stats came with Joe Flacco under center. Downs’ totals are far worse with Anthony Richardson at the helm,, and it was glaringly obvious against Miami. I’d keep him on the bench until he shows a connection with Richardson.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Jordan Addison at Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Chris Olave at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Wan’Dale Robinson at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)