Start Em, Sit Em Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Week 8
It’s Week 8, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Brock Bowers and Dalton Kincaid in Week 7!
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers vs. Chiefs
2. Travis Kelce at Raiders
3. George Kittle vs. Cowboys
4. Trey McBride at Dolphins
5. Mark Andrews at Browns
6. Jake Ferguson at 49ers
7. David Njoku vs. Ravens
8. Evan Engram vs. Packers
9. Kyle Pitts at Buccaneers
10. Tucker Kraft at Jaguars
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
David Njoku vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku went off last week against the Bengals, catching 10 passes on 14 targets for 76 yards, 1 TD and 23.6 points. He’s now the top option in the Browns offense after the trade of Amari Cooper, and a matchup vs. the Ravens makes him a virtual must-start. Their defense has allowed five tight ends to beat them for at least 9.7 points, including three who have scored more than 15 points.
Start ‘Em
Evan Engram vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram has been targeted 15 times in two games since his return from an injured hamstring, scoring a combined 26.7 points. He has a nice matchup this week too, as the Packers have allowed two tight ends to beat them for 12-plus points in two of their last three games. Overall, opposing players at the position have averaged nearly 13 points per game against Green Bay’s defense.
Tucker Kraft at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kraft was only targeted four times last week, but he made it work with a touchdown and 12.3 fantasy points. Next up is a plus matchup in Jacksonville against a defense that’s allowed four different tight ends to beat them for 11-plus points. That includes Cole Kmet and Hunter Henry, who both scored 17-plus points against them in their last two games. Consider Kraft a solid top-12 option.
Kyle Pitts at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has been solid over the last three weeks, scoring 10 or more points in each game in that time. He’s also seen a combined 22 looks from Kirk Cousins, so the two have certainly gained a rapport. Pitts should continue to put up good numbers against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three tight ends to beat them for 13-plus points. That includes Pitts, who had 15.8 points against them in Week 5.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Cade Otton vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dalton Kincaid at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cole Kmet at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Hunter Henry vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry has been on fire in the last two weekends, scoring a combined 30.2 fantasy points. That’s made him a hot add off the waiver wire at what is a thin position, but it doesn’t make Henry a must-start. In fact, I’d avoid him this week in a bad matchup against the Jets. Their defense has allowed just one tight end to score more than 7.1 points, including holding Henry to a mere 2.9 points in Week 3.
Sit ‘Em
Sam LaPorta vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): LaPorta is tough to sit at a thin position, but he has not lived up to expectations this season. In fact, he’s failed to score double digits in all but one game, and he had just one target in that contest! Next up is a matchup vs. the Titans, who haven’t allowed an opposing tight end to beat them for more than 8.2 points this season. So, if you start LaPorta this week, I would temper your expectations.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Freiermuth had been a startable fantasy asset, but he took a step back the last two weeks with just 10.7 combined points. I’d keep him on the fantasy sidelines this week too, as the veteran faces a Giants defense that’s allowed just 35.1 receiving yards and the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. Just one tight end has beaten them for more than 10.2 points.
Dalton Schultz vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This week’s matchup against the Colts is a good one, as their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to tight ends. The problem is Schultz has been unable to exploit good matchups this season, and he’s scored no more than 7.4 points in any game. The Texans' passing game has also been bad since Nico Collins went down with an injury, so Schultz remains a sit ‘em.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Isaiah Likely at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Mike Gesicki vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)