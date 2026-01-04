Steelers vs. Ravens: Three Bold Predictions for Sunday Night’s AFC North Title Game
It all comes down to this.
The final game of the 2025 NFL season will be played in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, as the Steelers and Ravens square off in a de facto AFC North title game. The victor in this one wins the division and earns the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the loser goes home.
Baltimore enters Week 18 with an 8–8 record and fresh off a 41–24 throttling of the Packers last Sunday. After a 1–5 start and several injuries to star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have won seven of their last 10 and are now in position to claim their third-straight AFC North title.
Pittsburgh had a chance to secure the division with a win last Sunday against the Browns—but failed to do so. Instead? They suffered an abysmal 13–6 loss in Cleveland and only continued to stoke the fire that is coach Mike Tomlin's job security.
The good news—for both teams, and coaches—is that nothing else matters other than getting a win on Sunday night. So with that, here are three bold predictions for Steelers vs. Ravens.
Derrick Henry will rush for 150-plus yards, multiple touchdowns for a second straight week
Just a week after the Ravens' puzzling decision to sit him down the stretch of their Week 16 loss to the Patriots, Derrick Henry went off against the Packers last Saturday night.
On 36 attempts, the 32-year-old ran for a season-high 216 yards, 6.0 yards per carry, and four (!) rushing touchdowns as Baltimore put up 41 points in the win. John Harbaugh & Co. should lean into their star back once again on Sunday night.
The Steelers’ run defense has been stout all season long, allowing just 111.6 rushing yards per game—including 78 or fewer in each of their last three. Before that, however, they were gashed for 217 against this same Ravens team. As we like to say, these are bold predictions for a reason. So with that, I’m going with Henry to rush 150-plus yards and a pair of touchdowns for a second straight week. –Mike Kadlick
Aaron Rodgers will be held to fewer than 200 passing yards while not throwing a touchdown
Aaron Rodgers has been both a blessing and a curse during his first season in Pittsburgh.
Throughout the Steelers' 16 games this year, the 42-year-old is completing 65.6% of his passes for 3,028 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions—all while putting his team in position to win their first AFC North title since 2020.
With that being said, however, good play from Rodgers has come in waves throughout the campaign, and his two most recent performances—a win over the middling Lions and the aforementioned loss to the Browns—shouldn’t give fans much hope for an epic A-Rod moment on Sunday night.
While the Ravens defense has been among the worst against the pass this year—having allowed the third-most passing yards per game—I still trust them in this spot over Rodgers. Between their veteran-laden secondary and defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Baltimore should be able to keep him in check when it matters most, which is why I’m predicting Rodgers will be held under 200 passing yards on Sunday and fail to throw a touchdown. –Mike Kadlick
Ravens beat Steelers in Pittsburgh, clinching their third consecutive AFC North title
Last time these teams met, the Steelers did well to contain Lamar Jackson, though Baltimore’s rushing attack still put up big numbers with 217 yards. Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell combined for 170 yards on the ground, which is more than five times the amount of rushing yards Pittsburgh had as a team.
Still, it was the Steelers who won the game, 27–22, thanks in part to a massive receiving performance from DK Metcalf, who led the game with 148 yards on seven catches. The Ravens’ pass defense is one of the worst in the league, but fortunately, it won’t have to face Metcalf again in Week 18 while he’s sidelined with a suspension.
As such, I think Metcalf’s absence gives Baltimore an upper hand, especially with Jackson returning to action. I think the Ravens will take down the Steelers in a one-score win to clinch the division and a playoff berth. –Karl Rasmussen