Tech & Media

Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Bush to compete in celebrity Street Fighter V tournament

Mark J. Burns
2 hours ago

Hall of Famer and current NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal is hitting the esports scene next Friday night as the co-owner of gaming organization NRG eSports will compete in the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown.

O’Neal will be joined by NFL free agent running back Reggie Bush, pro wrestling star Natalie Eva Marie and recording artist Lupe Fiasco to raise money for each person’s charity of choice in a single-elimination tournament. A majority of the prize pool will head to the champion’s selected charity but all participants will receive some money.

Courtesy of ELEAGUE

O’Neal will be contributing to the Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund, Bush will support the 619 Charitable Fund, Marie will promote American Cancer Society and Fiasco will support his foundation M.U.R.A.L. (Magnifying Urban Realities and Affecting Lives).

ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational host Richard Lewis, analysts Steve “Tasty Steve” Scott, Zhi “Zhieeep” Liang Chew, Stephen “Sajam” Lyon, Reepal “Rip” Parbhoo and reporter Malik Forte will also serve as a game coach for the celebrities and athletes.

The broadcast on TBS is scheduled for April 28 at 10 p.m. EST.

 

