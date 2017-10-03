Tech & Media

Former ESPN Employee Who Wrote Offensive Jeremy Lin Headline Becoming a Priest

5:53 | NBA
NBA Preview 2017-18: Cavs and Celtics should dominate Eastern Conference
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Former ESPN employee Anthony Federico, who was fired by ESPN after making a racist pun in a headline about Jeremy Lin, is now a seminarian at Theological College in Northeast Washington, according to The Washington Post.

The incident took place during the height of "Linsanity" in 2012. Federico used the headline "Chink in the Armor" for an accompanying piece on Lin, generating backlash for using the term. Federico claimed that he did not intend to make a joke, but he was fired.

Federico says that he had lunch and met with Lin after the incident. Lin accepted his explanation for the mistake and both men chatted about faith for some time.

“Everyone thinking of me as a bad person, an evil person — it was the worst 30 days of my life,” Federico said, according to the Post. “To think I could be in a place now where I’m genuinely happy with my life and excited about serving the people of God — if you told me that then, I wouldn’t have believed it. I think the thing that Jesus does best is second chances.”

Federico is now 33 years old and has spent five years at the seminary.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters