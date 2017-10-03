Former ESPN employee Anthony Federico, who was fired by ESPN after making a racist pun in a headline about Jeremy Lin, is now a seminarian at Theological College in Northeast Washington, according to The Washington Post.

The incident took place during the height of "Linsanity" in 2012. Federico used the headline "Chink in the Armor" for an accompanying piece on Lin, generating backlash for using the term. Federico claimed that he did not intend to make a joke, but he was fired.

Federico says that he had lunch and met with Lin after the incident. Lin accepted his explanation for the mistake and both men chatted about faith for some time.

“Everyone thinking of me as a bad person, an evil person — it was the worst 30 days of my life,” Federico said, according to the Post. “To think I could be in a place now where I’m genuinely happy with my life and excited about serving the people of God — if you told me that then, I wouldn’t have believed it. I think the thing that Jesus does best is second chances.”

Federico is now 33 years old and has spent five years at the seminary.