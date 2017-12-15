"What I'd like to say to you is I'll miss you, thank you, and from the bottom of my heart, I love you. Goodbye"

That's how Mike Francesa wrapped up his 30-year career on New York's WFAN Friday.

Francesa, who took calls from fans for the first five hours of his last show, closed out the final 20 minutes by offering many heartfelt thank yous and reminiscing about his storied career on the radio, while explaining how grateful his is for having the support of his audience.

The man known as the Sports Pope thanked his producers, board ops and several people who have worked at WFAN over the years. He also praised his wife and family for their support and had high praise for his former partner, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, saying, "I was blessed to have Dog as a partner. He never gave anything but his absolute best effort every day."

Francesa said that he was very proud of what he's accomplished, specifically citing the Mike and the Mad Dog program and WFAN overall as a station.

"I'm proud we changed the way sports talk is received," said Francesa. "We changed it as a destination and occupation."

Francesa also heaped enormous praise on his listeners, saying, "We've had the most loyal audience in radio. We've controlled this time slot for 30 years. ...We have most consistence audience anyone can have. And it showed every time. ... You have been there for us, absolutely been there for us every single day. I can't tell you how much we owe to you as a debt of gratitude."

Francesa also wished his replacements, Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, well on taking over his time slot.

"I wish the people who are gonna follow me nothing but success," he said. "Because they're part of the FAN and I'll always be part of the FAN. You can't spell 'Francesa' without 'FAN' and it will always be part of my heart and part of my being.

Francesa did not have a guest on Friday's show. His final caller ever was his wife, Roe, who had never been on WFAN before.

While Francesa is now officially done at WFAN, he says he will continue to work, although he has yet to announce his next destination.