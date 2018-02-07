"NCAA Selection Show" moving from CBS to TBS this year

For the first time ever, the NCAA Selection Show will air on TBS this season.

The bracket-revealing event, which will take place on March 11 at 6 pm ET, has been airing on CBS since 1982.

The current NCAA Tournament rights deal with CBS and Turner stipulates that the network that carries the Final Four and Championship Game has the right to air the Selection Show. Turner did not exercise that right when they had those games in 2016. The Seletion Show will go back to CBS in 2019, when it will air the Final Four and title game.

This year's Selection Show will also go back to a two-hour format. It will be hosted by Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson. They'll be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith.