TBS, Not CBS, To Teleivise 2018 March Madness Selection Show

"NCAA Selection Show" moving from CBS to TBS this year

By Jimmy Traina
February 07, 2018

For the first time ever, the NCAA Selection Show will air on TBS this season.

The bracket-revealing event, which will take place on March 11 at 6 pm ET, has been airing on CBS since 1982.

The current NCAA Tournament rights deal with CBS and Turner stipulates that the network that carries the Final Four and Championship Game has the right to air the Selection Show. Turner did not exercise that right when they had those games in 2016. The Seletion Show will go back to CBS in 2019, when it will air the Final Four and title game.

This year's Selection Show will also go back to a two-hour format.  It will be hosted by Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson. They'll be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith.

 

 

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters