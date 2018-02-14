Report: Fox to Broadcast 2018 NFL Draft

Fox will reportedly join ESPN and NFL in airing the NFL Draft.

By Jimmy Traina
February 14, 2018

And then there were three.

In addition to already airing on ESPN and the NFL Network, a new report says the 2018 NFL Draft will also be broadcast on over-the-air TV, with Fox televising the yearly event.

Fox, which recently signed a five-year deal with the NFL to air Thursday Night Football, will reportedly carry the NFL Network feed of the Draft. 

Rich Eisen hosts the Draft for the NFL Network. 

The 2018 NFL Draft takes place in Dallas on April 26-28.

