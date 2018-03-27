Dan Patrick will not return to NBC's NFL pregame show this upcoming season.

The New York Post first reported that Patrick, who has hosted "Football Night in America" since 2008, recently turned down a five-year contract offer from the network.

NBC would not confirm the report, but Patrick did, saying, "I didn’t want to do it and not love doing it."

With NBC losing "Thursday Night Football" to FOX, Mike Tirico is now free to host the Sunday night pregame show. Liam McHugh, who hosts NBC's Notre Dame coverage could be another option for the network.

The Post also reported that Patrick is close to signing a new three-year deal with ATT/DirecTV for his radio show.