Notre Dame won their second NCAA women's basketball national title with a 61–58 victory over Mississippi State that was capped by a game-winning shot by Arike Ogunbowale.

Notre Dame trailed 40–25 in the third but managed to put together the biggest comeback in the women's NCAA basketball championship game's history.

Ogunbowale was the sharpshooter who eliminated an undefeated UConn squad with a game-winner with one seconds remaining in overtime. The ESPN announcing squad of Rebecca Lobo, Kara Lawson and Adam Amin went wild after the shot and did so again on Sunday night.

Watch their reaction below:

I'm such a fan of the announcer camera. Adam Amin, Kara Lawson, and Rebecca Lobo are national treasures. pic.twitter.com/9CDini9Qjz — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 2, 2018

Amin with the perfect pen drop to express his incredulousness.