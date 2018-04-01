Watch: ESPN Announcers React To Arike Ogunbowale Game-Winning Shot

ESPN's Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo and Kara Lawson also couldn't believe that ending.

By Chris Chavez
April 01, 2018

Notre Dame won their second NCAA women's basketball national title with a 61–58 victory over Mississippi State that was capped by a game-winning shot by Arike Ogunbowale.

Notre Dame trailed 40–25 in the third but managed to put together the biggest comeback in the women's NCAA basketball championship game's history.

Ogunbowale was the sharpshooter who eliminated an undefeated UConn squad with a game-winner with one seconds remaining in overtime. The ESPN announcing squad of Rebecca Lobo, Kara Lawson and Adam Amin went wild after the shot and did so again on Sunday night.

Watch their reaction below:

Amin with the perfect pen drop to express his incredulousness.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now