Former New York City radio host Mike Francesa is working out the logistics of his next career move but is not rushing to make an announcement, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post. Francesa was not allowed to announce new plans until April 1 but the date passed with no major update.

"Only three people know," Francesa told The Post. "And one is my wife."

Francesa "retired" from WFAN in December after three decades on the air. Since he left, he has made guest appearances on Bill Simmons' podcast and CNBC. Marchand notes that Francesa has built a home studio in his Long Island residence.

Francesa is working with the talent agency CAA, which did not comment on Francesa for the Post's story.

Francesa reunited with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo for an episode of "High Heat" on MLB Network. Russo and Francesa joked about WFAN, where they worked together from 1989 to 2008.

“I’ll tell ya right now, though, there may be nobody on FAN before you know it. I guarantee it,” Russo said as the two former co-hosts cracked up laughing.

Watch Russo and Francesa's full comments below:

Boomer & Gio tell #WFAN's program director Mark Chernoff that they didn't appreciate the "classless idiots" Mike and the Mad Dog ripping the new afternoon show. Mike and Dog's comments are at the beginning of this clip. pic.twitter.com/yRGtON4bgM — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 2, 2018

The comments drew criticism from current WFAN morning host Boomer Esiason, who called it "classless."

Francesa was replaced by a three-person show that features Chris Carlin, Bart Scott and Maggie Gray.