Russia Denies World Cup Entry To German Journalist Who Uncovered Systemic Doping

The journalist who has reported on Russian doping won't be allowed at the World Cup.

By Chris Chavez
May 11, 2018

German broadcasting network ARD says Russia has denied journalist Hajo Seppelt entry into the country ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Seppelt is one of the top journalists who uncovered and exposed systemic doping and cover-ups in Russia.

ARD says that the visa for Seppelt was declared invalid and called the decision "unprecedented."

Seppelt and ARD have been working with whistleblowers in recent years to detail the lengths that countries like Russia would go for athletes in sports like track and field to win at global championships. In one of the early films, Russian federation officials encouraged athletes to cheat and some anti-doping officials were paid off to cover up positive tests by Russian stars.

In 2015, Russia's athletics federation previously filed two lawsuits against German TV documentaries and claimed their "honor and dignity had been damaged by the films. The cases were thrown out by a Russian court.

The FIFA World Cup starts on June 14 when Russia faces Saudi Arabia.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)