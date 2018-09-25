Nike HyperAdapt Self-Lacing Shoes to Be Available at Cheaper Price, in More Quantity

The shoes were released in 2016 and cost $720 at a retail price. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 25, 2018

Nike will release its HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes in more quantities and at a cheaper price, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The shoes were released in 2016 and cost $720 at a retail price. The shoes were sold at only certain locations and customers had to make appointments to try them on. 

The draw of the shoe is the self-lacing function.

“When you step in, your heel will hit a sensor and the system will automatically tighten," a Nike senior innovator said when the shoe was originally unveiled. "Then there are two buttons on the side to tighten and loosen. You can adjust it until it’s perfect."

Athletes who have worn the shoe include Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, Kyrie Irving and Odell Beckham Jr. 

The idea for the shoe was originally featured in the movie Back to the Future II.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)