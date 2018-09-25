Nike will release its HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes in more quantities and at a cheaper price, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The shoes were released in 2016 and cost $720 at a retail price. The shoes were sold at only certain locations and customers had to make appointments to try them on.

The draw of the shoe is the self-lacing function.

“When you step in, your heel will hit a sensor and the system will automatically tighten," a Nike senior innovator said when the shoe was originally unveiled. "Then there are two buttons on the side to tighten and loosen. You can adjust it until it’s perfect."

Athletes who have worn the shoe include Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, Kyrie Irving and Odell Beckham Jr.

The idea for the shoe was originally featured in the movie Back to the Future II.