Let’s watch some football! But first, you’re going to have to remember how. With the kickoff of the 2018 season came a new complicated web of rights restrictions and device-specific offerings for NFL partners and fans to navigate.

Some aspects have improved significantly. Every local game game is now available on phones and tablets in the Yahoo Sports app, as well as via other Verizon-owned brands. Thursday Night Football is split between one fewer broadcaster this year. Meanwhile, the NFL has also continued simplifying it’s first-party app, including NFL Network and RedZone for cable subscribers alongside select game feeds.

But finding Thursday Night Football still requires remembering which week it is. Monday Night Football access could be limited by your cable situation. And even the standard 1 p.m. eastern game is available in different places on different devices.

Don’t worry though. We’ve built a quick guide to help you figure out how to watch any game, any time (though on occasion we might send you to a friend’s house or bar). You’re welcome! As for your team’s offensive line depth, there’s not much we can do.