Emilio Estevez to Reprise Role as Coach Bombay in 'The Mighty Ducks' Series on Disney+

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Emilio Estevez is returning to your screens as Coach Gordon Bombay.

Estevez will reprise his role from the 1990s' The Mighty Ducks film trilogy in the upcoming 10-episode TV series on Disney+.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!," Estevez said in a statement, per People. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in 'The Mighty Ducks' franchise."

Estevez will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which begins filming in Vancouver this month.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that Lauren Graham will play Alex, the lead role in the series. Graham, who previously starred in hit shows like Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, will be a co–executive producer on the show. Actor Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan. Noon recently starred in the 2019 film Good Boys and appeared in four seasons of HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

The Mighty Ducks will come to Disney+ later this year. The streaming service describes the show as taking place in present-day Minnesota.

"The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan [Noon] is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex [Graham] set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."