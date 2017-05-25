Tennis

Complete 2017 French Open TV schedule, live stream information

The 2017 French Open begins Sunday in Paris. 

With Serena Williams absent due to her pregnancy and Maria Sharapova not playing after her suspension, the women's field is wide open. Angelique Kerber is the No. 1 seed, but she hasn't recaptured her fine 2016 form yet this season. Elina Svitolina leads the points race entering Roland Garros and seems like a favorite, but who wins the tournament is anybody's guess. 

On the men's side, there's a bit more clarity. Roger Federer is skipping the event, but longtime rival Rafael Nadal is favored to win his 10th French Open. Returning champion Novak Djokovic also appears ready to mount a strong defense of his title, while Andy Murray is the No. 1 seed. 

The tournament will be televised by Tennis Channel and NBC in the United States. Check out a complete TV schedule for the 2017 French Open below. 

2017 French Open TV schedule

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK
May 28 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
May 28 Noon - 3 p.m. First round NBC
May 29 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
May 29 Noon - 3 p.m. First round NBC
May 30 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
May 31 5 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second round Tennis Channel
June 1 5 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second round Tennis Channel
June 2 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Third round Tennis Channel
June 3 5 a.m. - Noon Third round Tennis Channel
June 3 Noon - 3 p.m. Third round NBC
June 4 5 a.m. - Noon Round of 16 Tennis Channel
June 4 Noon - 3 p.m. Round of 16 NBC
June 5 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Round of 16 Tennis Channel
June 6 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
June 7  7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
June 8 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mixed doubles final, women’s singles semifinal Tennis Channel
June 8 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (all time zones) Women's singles semifinal NBC
June 9 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Men’s singles semifinal Tennis Channel
June 9 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (all time zones) Men's singles semifinal NBC
June 10 9 am - Noon Women's singles final NBC
June 11 5:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Women's doubles final Tennis Channel
June 11 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Men's singles final NBC

 

How to watch

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now. 

