Just one day after his 31st birthday, No. 4-seed Rafael Nadal continued to dominate at the French Open, posting a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in under two hours on Sunday.

The win put Nadal into his 11th Roland Garros quarterfinals, tying him with Roger Federer at the top of the list for most French Open quarterfinals appearances in the Open Era. Nadal has only dropped 20 games during his first four matches in Paris so far, only one off his mark in 2012, where he only lost 19 games through four matches en route to the Roland Garros title.

