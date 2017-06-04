Tennis

Rafael Nadal rolls into 11th French Open quarterfinals

Jamie Lisanti
26 minutes ago

Just one day after his 31st birthday, No. 4-seed Rafael Nadal continued to dominate at the French Open, posting a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in under two hours on Sunday.

The win put Nadal into his 11th Roland Garros quarterfinals, tying him with Roger Federer at the top of the list for most French Open quarterfinals appearances in the Open Era. Nadal has only dropped 20 games during his first four matches in Paris so far, only one off his mark in 2012, where he only lost 19 games through four matches en route to the Roland Garros title.

Snapshots from Day 8

Rafael Nadal
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Kei Nishikori
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Gael Monfils
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Marina Duque-Marino
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Elina Svitolina
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Magda Linette
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Jelena Ostapenko
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Sam Stosur
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Roberto Bautista Agut
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Garbine Muguruza
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Milos Raonic
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Kristina Mladenovic
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Pablo Carreno Busta
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Venus Williams
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Timea Bacsinszky
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
French Open 2017 Day 8
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close
Tennis

19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko reaches first career Grand Slam quarterfinal

19-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a comeback win over last year’s French Open semifinalist Sam Stosur on Sunday. World No. 47 Ostapenko advanced to her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 French Open finalist Stosur.

Ostapenko will face Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals, after the No. 11 seed defeated No. 8-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 on Sunday. Ostapenko leads the head-to-head match-up against Wozniacki 3-0, including wins on clay in Charleston and Prague this season.

 

