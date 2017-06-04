Rafael Nadal rolls into 11th French Open quarterfinals
Just one day after his 31st birthday, No. 4-seed Rafael Nadal continued to dominate at the French Open, posting a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in under two hours on Sunday.
Wish list: moves like @RafaelNadal #RG17 pic.twitter.com/SD6Y98e7HB— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2017
The win put Nadal into his 11th Roland Garros quarterfinals, tying him with Roger Federer at the top of the list for most French Open quarterfinals appearances in the Open Era. Nadal has only dropped 20 games during his first four matches in Paris so far, only one off his mark in 2012, where he only lost 19 games through four matches en route to the Roland Garros title.
Snapshots from Day 8
19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko reaches first career Grand Slam quarterfinal
19-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a comeback win over last year’s French Open semifinalist Sam Stosur on Sunday. World No. 47 Ostapenko advanced to her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 French Open finalist Stosur.
Jelena Ostapenko! Into the quarterfinals--her deepest venture at a grand slam! 🇱🇻💪 pic.twitter.com/SrtCAfvMB8— EustaceTarwater (@EustaceTarwater) June 4, 2017
Ostapenko will face Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals, after the No. 11 seed defeated No. 8-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 on Sunday. Ostapenko leads the head-to-head match-up against Wozniacki 3-0, including wins on clay in Charleston and Prague this season.