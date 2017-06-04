Tennis

Timea Bacsinszky ends Venus Williams's run at 2017 French Open

Jamie Lisanti
23 minutes ago

For the second straight year, Timea Bacsinszky defeated Venus Williams in the fourth round at the French Open.

The No. 30 seed and 2015 French Open semifinalist beat 10th-seeded Venus 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the third year in the row. Bacsinszky started the match with a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but Venus mounted an impressive comeback, saving two set points at 4-5, to win the first set 7-5. But Bacsinszky, who beat Garbine Muguruza in straight sets in Madrid heading into the French Open, didn't back down. The Swiss was able to capitalize on Venus' errors and rode her momentum into the final set, where she closed out the match after two hours and 15 minutes.

Tennis
Kristina Mladenovic upsets defending champion Garbine Muguruza at French Open

Before the match, Bacsinszky praised seven-time Grand Slam champ Venus.

"Like this year, I mean, she's even more than inspiration," she said. "Really sometimes I'm, like, oh, my God, we're not playing in the same world. How old is she? 36? 36? Favorite against Venus? Seriously, how many Grand Slams does she have?"

Bacsinszky will move into the quarterfinals to face Kristina Mladenovic, who upset defending champion Garbine Muguruza earlier on Sunday.

