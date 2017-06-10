These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Simona Halep will face Jelena Ostapenko in the 2017 French Open final on Saturday.

Halep advanced to the final by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets, while Ostapenko beat Timea Bacsinszky in three sets in the other semifinal.

Both players are aiming to win their first Grand Slam title, and Ostapenko is also trying to win her first title as a professional.

Halep has come close to winning a Slam, reaching the final of the French Open in 2014 and the semifinals of a major on two other occasions. But she hasn't yet been able to break through.

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

Listen: TuneIn.com