Tennis

How to watch the 2017 French Open final: Simona Halep vs. Jelena Ostapenko

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Simona Halep will face Jelena Ostapenko in the 2017 French Open final on Saturday. 

Halep advanced to the final by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets, while Ostapenko beat Timea Bacsinszky in three sets in the other semifinal. 

Both players are aiming to win their first Grand Slam title, and Ostapenko is also trying to win her first title as a professional. 

Halep has come close to winning a Slam, reaching the final of the French Open in 2014 and the semifinals of a major on two other occasions. But she hasn't yet been able to break through. 

See how to watch Friday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

Listen: TuneIn.com

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters