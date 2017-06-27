Tennis

Pregnant Serena Williams is stunning on new Vanity Fair cover

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Scooby Axson
30 minutes ago

Serena Williams, who is due to give birth to her first child in September, is on the August cover of Vanity Fair in stunning nude pregnancy photos.

The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, while the story chronicles her relationship with fiancée Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of the website Reddit.

Williams is a winner of 23 grand slam singles tournaments, plus 14 doubles titles with her sister Venus and has won an estimated $84 million on the court.

The 35-year-old Williams found out she was pregnant right before the Australian Open in January after taking six pregnancy test.

“Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament,” Williams said to Vanity Fair. “How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year.”

She also said she knew the proposal from Ohanian was coming.

“I was like, ‘Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready. This is what you want'," she says.

Williams went on to win the Australian Open and did not drop a set. She has said she will return to the tour next year after she gives birth.

