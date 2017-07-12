Tennis

How to watch Garbine Muguruza vs. Magdalena Rybarikova

Scooby Axson
Wednesday July 12th, 2017

A spot in the Wimbledon final is up for grabs as 14th-seeded Garbine Muguruza takes on. Magdalena Rybarikova.

Muguruza is the 2016 French Open winner and Wimbledon runner-up in 2015.

Rybarikova, who is ranked 87th in the world, advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

The two have split four previous meetings, but have not met in a major since the 2013 Australian Open, which was won by Muguruza.

The winner of this match will take on the victor of the Venus Williams–Johanna Konta matchup.

Here's how to watch Muguruza vs. Rybarikova

Time: Coverage starts at 8 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPNApp

