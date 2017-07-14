Sam Querrey upsets No. 1 and defending champ Andy Murray at Wimbledon

American Sam Querrey is trying to break the mold put himself in the Wimbledon final for the first time when he takes on Marin Cilic in the semifinals of the men's tournament.

Querrey, the 24th seed, is seeking to become the first man from the United States to make it to a Grand Slam tournament final four since 2009. Querrey beat No. 1 Andy Murray in five sets to make the semifinals

Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, reached the semifinals by beating Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Cilic finally broke through to the semifinal after losing he in the quarterfinals in each of the last three years.

Here's how to watch Querrey vs. Čilić.

Time: Coverage starts at 8 a.m. ET. Friday.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPNApp

Radio: The Wimbledon Radio Channel