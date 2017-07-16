Roger Federer looks to add an eighth Wimblefon title as he takes on Marin CIlic of Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

Federer entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed. This marks his 11th career Wimbledon final. He would become the only man in history to win Wimbledon eight times. The record for most titles won at the same major is held by Rafael Nadal and his 10 French Open titles.

A victory for Federer would also be his 19th Grand Slam trophy. If he wins at Wimbledon at 35 years old and 342 days, he would be the oldest champion in the Open Era.

Federe leads Cilic 6–1 in career head-to-head meetings.

Here's how to watch the final below:

Match time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match online with WatchESPN.