Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep will meet Monday night in a much-hyped opening round U.S. Open matchup.

Sharapova is making her return to Grand Slam play after her doping suspension. Halep is the No. 2 seed, but she has never beaten Sharapova.

Halep is coming off a straight–sets loss to Garbine Muguruza in the Cincinnati final. Halep, 25, is still searching for her first Grand Slam title.

Sharapova is playing her first U.S. Open since 2014.

See how to watch Monday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (subject to change)

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: Watch live with Watch ESPN.