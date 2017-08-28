Tennis

How to Watch Maria Sharapova vs. Simona Halep: U.S. Open 2017 Live Stream, TV Channel

2:10 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Lack of Big Names Shouldn't Impact Competition
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep will meet Monday night in a much-hyped opening round U.S. Open matchup. 

Sharapova is making her return to Grand Slam play after her doping suspension. Halep is the No. 2 seed, but she has never beaten Sharapova. 

Halep is coming off a straight–sets loss to Garbine Muguruza in the Cincinnati final. Halep, 25, is still searching for her first Grand Slam title. 

Sharapova is playing her first U.S. Open since 2014. 

See how to watch Monday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (subject to change)

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: Watch live with Watch ESPN

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters