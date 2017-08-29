Roger Federer will open his 2017 U.S. Open on Tuesday against American prodigy Frances Tiafoe.

Federer, 36, is making his U.S. Open return after skipping last year's tournament due to injury. Federer is enjoying his best season in years, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon as well as multiple Masters 1000 titles. He's the No. 2 seed in Flushing Meadows, and he's widely considered to be the favorite to win it all for the first time since 2008.

Tiafoe, 19, is perhaps the best American male teenager on tour. He beat Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati earlier this month, but he'll be hard-pressed to manage an upset against Federer under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: Following Tuesday night's match between Madison Keys and Elise Mertens, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with Watch ESPN.