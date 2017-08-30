No. 4-seed Alexander Zverev lost in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday evening, falling Croatia's Borna Coric 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 6-7 on the Grandstand court.

20-year-old Zverev, a favorite to make a deep run at the U.S. Open and an ATP rising star, played a late first round match on Monday night that ended after 2 a.m., beating Darian King in three sets. But Zverev was unable to recover and pull together a win against the 20-year-old Croatian.

The pair of ATP Next-Genners are familar foes: As 16-year-olds, Zverev and Coric faced off in the juniors semifinal at the 2013 U.S. Open, where Coric won 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 en route to the title. On the ATP Tour two years later, Coric once against bested Zverev, winning in three sets in Cincinnati.

Before his U.S. Open loss, World No. 6 Zverev was having a breakout season, winning five titles already in 2017.