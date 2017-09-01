Tennis

Roger Federer and Lin-Manuel Miranda Are Enjoying a Beautiful Mutual Fandom

1:44 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Raisa Bruner
an hour ago

At first glance, noted tennis champ Roger Federer and Hamilton writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda don’t seem to have too much in common.

But after Miranda shared a tweet about his nail-biting experience watching the decorated Swiss athlete during Thursday’s U.S. Open match against Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny, it became clear that the two celebrities are, at the very least, mutual fans.

“Just stressed, watching Federer,” Miranda tweeted with a picture of himself looking, indeed, stressed during the tense match between the top-seeded player and his opponent. Federer’s response? “Just you wait… Just you wait.” Hamilton fans will recognize that as a line from the musical, as rapped by the character Alexander Hamilton during the opening number when he’s establishing his upstart character — and setting the stage for his subsequent rise to power. Clearly, Federer has made time to check out Miranda’s show.

It was an apt choice of lyric, too: Federer, who’s chasing down a third Grand Slam title in one year, went on to win the match, as he’s done so many times before. (Federer might also have had an easier time because Youzhny was beset with serious cramping, making his play suffer.)

Miranda’s response? An updated photo wish some choice emojis placed on top of his (and his child’s) faces.

The stress isn’t over, though. Federer next faces Spain’s Feliciano López on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This story was originally published on TIME.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters